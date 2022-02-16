Dr. Haydel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Justin Haydel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Justin Haydel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge.
Dr. Haydel works at
Locations
Southern Brain And Spine3798 Veterans Memorial Blvd Ste 200, Metairie, LA 70002 Directions (504) 454-0141
Ochsner Medical Complex-the Grove Lab10310 The Grove Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70836 Directions (225) 761-5200Monday7:00am - 3:00pmTuesday7:00am - 3:00pmWednesday7:00am - 3:00pmThursday7:00am - 3:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pm
Stanocola Home Health16777 Medical Center Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70816 Directions (225) 761-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Haydel is my neurosurgeon at Ochsner in Baton Rouge. I trust him totally with my health care. He will be executing a spinal surgery next month and he has thoroughly explained the ramifications regarding my surgery. I am grateful for his expertise and look forward to reduced back pain in the near future.
About Dr. Justin Haydel, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haydel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haydel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haydel has seen patients for Spine Fractures and Traumatic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haydel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Haydel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haydel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haydel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haydel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.