Overview

Dr. Justin Harris, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus, CHI Health St. Elizabeth and Jefferson Community Health and Life.



Dr. Harris works at Nebraska Orthopaedic Center in Lincoln, NE with other offices in Fairbury, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Block, Somatic, Peripheral Nerve Block and Shoulder Arthroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.