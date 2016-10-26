Dr. Justin Harper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Harper, MD
Overview
Dr. Justin Harper, MD is a Dermatologist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Ohio State University Hospital.
Dr. Harper works at
Locations
-
1
Ohio State University410 W 10th Ave, Columbus, OH 43210 Directions (614) 293-8487
-
2
Dermatology East540 Officenter Pl Ste 240, Gahanna, OH 43230 Directions (614) 293-1707
-
3
Juvly40 W Gay St, Columbus, OH 43215 Directions (614) 686-3627
-
4
The Ohio State University Medical Center395 W 12th Ave # 1, Columbus, OH 43210 Directions (614) 293-6177
Hospital Affiliations
- Ohio State University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harper?
My first time with writing a review. Dr. Harper, is not only an exceptionally skilled physician, he is a wonderful human being! Absolutely, recommended,
About Dr. Justin Harper, MD
- Dermatology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1215241534
Education & Certifications
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harper has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harper works at
Dr. Harper speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Harper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.