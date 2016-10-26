See All Dermatologists in Columbus, OH
Dermatology
5 (19)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Justin Harper, MD is a Dermatologist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Ohio State University Hospital.

Dr. Harper works at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, OH with other offices in Gahanna, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ohio State University
    410 W 10th Ave, Columbus, OH 43210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 293-8487
  2. 2
    Dermatology East
    540 Officenter Pl Ste 240, Gahanna, OH 43230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 293-1707
  3. 3
    Juvly
    40 W Gay St, Columbus, OH 43215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 686-3627
  4. 4
    The Ohio State University Medical Center
    395 W 12th Ave # 1, Columbus, OH 43210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 293-6177

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ohio State University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)

Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 19 ratings
Patient Ratings (19)
5 Star
(18)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Justin Harper, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Years of Experience
  • 12 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1215241534
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Justin Harper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Harper has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Harper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

19 patients have reviewed Dr. Harper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harper.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

