See All Urologists in Langhorne, PA
Dr. Justin Harmon, DO Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Justin Harmon, DO

Urology
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Justin Harmon, DO is an Urology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Urological Surgery. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and St. Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Harmon works at Langhorne Plastic and Reconstructive Services in Langhorne, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Langhorne Plastic and Reconstructive Services
    1203 Langhorne Newtown Rd Ste 334, Langhorne, PA 19047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 710-5234
  2. 2
    Hahnemann University Hospital Campus
    232 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 762-3200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
  • St. Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Stones
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Stones

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Benign Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephrolithiasis, Type 1 Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Principal Financial Group
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Harmon?

    Feb 02, 2021
    I am not one to post my opinion or experiences on social media but this is one of those times where I know this information can help someone. Dr. Justin Harmon has been my Urologists for years, the nicest man you would ever want to meet. My visits were all routine until November of 2020 when he saw abnormalities in my PSA numbers. Dr. Harmon immediately ordered a biopsy and it was determined that I had Prostate Cancer. Dr. Harmon explained to my wife an I what my options were and drilled into each option so we both knew exactly what we can expect going forward. I had many questions and he answered all of them, never for a moment did I feel rushed. I chose Surgery, that's when Dr. Harmon and his TEAM really shined. "Team" is a key word here and this is a winning team. I met so many wonderful, talented, people upon my stay I can't get them out of my mind. Bottom line, If your looking for a 1st class Urologist and a Great Surgeon, Dr. Justin Harmon & his team is the answer.
    Gary A — Feb 02, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Justin Harmon, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Justin Harmon, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Harmon to family and friends

    Dr. Harmon's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Harmon

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Justin Harmon, DO.

    About Dr. Justin Harmon, DO

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568562254
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Institute Mutualiste Montsouris
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Philadelphia College Of Osteopathic
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Pittsburgh
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Urological Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Justin Harmon, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harmon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Harmon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Harmon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Harmon has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harmon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Harmon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harmon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harmon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harmon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Justin Harmon, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.