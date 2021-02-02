Overview

Dr. Justin Harmon, DO is an Urology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Urological Surgery. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Harmon works at Langhorne Plastic and Reconstructive Services in Langhorne, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.