Overview

Dr. Justin Harberson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.