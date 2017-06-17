Overview

Dr. Justin Han, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Han works at Smith Institute For Urology in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Urethral Stricture, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.