Overview

Dr. Justin Hakimian, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Hakimian works at NORTH SHORE CARDIOLOGY AND INTERNAL MEDICINE DIVISION OF PRO HEALTH in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dizziness, Vertigo and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.