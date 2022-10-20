Dr. Justin Gutman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gutman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Gutman, MD
Overview
Dr. Justin Gutman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center.
Locations
University of Texas Southwestern5323 Harry Hines Blvd Rm E06202A, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-0624
Affordable Care Eye Physician Network1255 Broad St Ste 201B, Bloomfield, NJ 07003 Directions (973) 707-5632Monday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Coastal Eye Group - Myrtle Beach, SC401 79th Ave N, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Directions (843) 449-7115Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Retina Center of New Jersey LLC1086 Teaneck Rd Ste 2A, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 871-3414
Hospital Affiliations
- Clara Maass Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Postop visit for my retinal detachment. Dr. Gutman has amazing bedside manners and is very compassionate. He takes his time explaining everything and what to anticipate with your recovery.. Looking forward to come back for my follow up appointment. I appreciate all he he had done To preserve my vision, promptly lasering the right eye with a retina tear. able to get me into the OR within days for the left eye that had a detachment and hemorrhage God bless his hands. The staff is so responsive and helping you navigate your surgery and your office postop visits at the front desk staff is so kind and the medical assistance that exam in the rye explain everything and use excellent technique
About Dr. Justin Gutman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1972823763
Education & Certifications
- Ut Southwestern, Dallas Tx
- SUNY Downstate, Brooklyn Ny
- Arrowhead Regional, Colton Ca
- SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Gutman has seen patients for Purulent Endophthalmitis, Acute Endophthalmitis and Degenerative Disorders of Globe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gutman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
