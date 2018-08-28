See All Otolaryngologists in Salt Lake City, UT
Dr. Justin Gull, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (33)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Justin Gull, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital and Intermountain Medical Center.

Dr. Gull works at ENT Specialists - Murray in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache and Nasopharyngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    ENT Specialists - Murray
    ENT Specialists - Murray
5770 S 250 E Ste 415 Bldg 5, Salt Lake City, UT 84107
(435) 254-5863

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Mark's Hospital
  • Intermountain Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ear Ache
Nasopharyngitis
Earwax Buildup
Treatment frequency



  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
  View other providers who treat Asthma
  View other providers who treat Cough
  View other providers who treat Deafness
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Cancer
  View other providers who treat Headache
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    AARP
    Aetna
    Altius Health Plans
    Ameriben
    Anthem
    Assurant Health
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross of Idaho
    Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    Coventry Health Care
    Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
    Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    Humana
    Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    Medicaid
    Medicare
    Meritain Health
    MetLife
    Molina Healthcare
    MultiPlan
    MVP Health Care
    PEHP
    Principal Financial Group
    Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
    Select Choice Insurance
    Select Med
    SelectHealth
    Self Pay
    Tricare
    United Concordia
    UnitedHealthCare
    Wise Provider Networks

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Aug 28, 2018
    WONDERFUL experience EVERY TIME, this outstanding physician is such a credit to the entire profession of medicine and healing- he is brilliant, kindly, thoughtful, thorough, good natured...and his staff are always caring and kindly, as well. If I could rate him 10 stars on the 1 to 5 rating scale, I would; he deserves the superior rating.
    Nancy Bauer in UT — Aug 28, 2018
    About Dr. Justin Gull, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962600338
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Connecticut Medical Center
    Internship
    • University Of Connecticut Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
