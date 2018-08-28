Overview

Dr. Justin Gull, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital and Intermountain Medical Center.



Dr. Gull works at ENT Specialists - Murray in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache and Nasopharyngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.