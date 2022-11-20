Dr. Justin Griffin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griffin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Griffin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Justin Griffin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Locations
Jordan Young Institute5716 Cleveland St Ste 200, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 Directions (757) 490-4802
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Griffin is very well qualified, and is a personable doctor who treats his patience with courtesy and respect. I was 100% satisfied with my experience under his care. The surgery went well with no complications, and the outcome was excellent.
About Dr. Justin Griffin, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1144544610
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- University Of Virginia Health System
- LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED
- JAMES MADISON UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Griffin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Griffin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Griffin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Griffin has seen patients for Joint Pain, Rotator Cuff Tear and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Griffin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
229 patients have reviewed Dr. Griffin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griffin.
