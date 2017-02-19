See All Allergists & Immunologists in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Justin Greiwe, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Justin Greiwe, MD

Allergy & Immunology
5 (16)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Justin Greiwe, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Christ Hospital, Cincinnati Childrens Hospital Medical Center - Burnet Campus, Good Samaritan Hospital, UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Dr. Greiwe works at Bernstein Allergy Group in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hives, Nasopharyngitis and Angioedema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Allergy & Immunology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Stephen Pollard, MD
Dr. Stephen Pollard, MD
8 (21)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Bernstein Allergy Group
    4665 E Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 931-0775
  2. 2
    Bernstein Allergy Group
    8444 Winton Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 931-0775
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Bernstein Allergy Group
    11005 Montgomery Rd # 22, Cincinnati, OH 45249 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 931-0775

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda North Hospital
  • Christ Hospital
  • Cincinnati Childrens Hospital Medical Center - Burnet Campus
  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • UC Health West Chester Hospital
  • University Of Cincinnati Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hives
Nasopharyngitis
Angioedema
Hives
Nasopharyngitis
Angioedema

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Antibiotic Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Bee Sting Allergy Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Delayed-Type Hypersensitivity Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Environmental Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Exercise-Induced Asthma (EIA) Testing Chevron Icon
Food Intolerances Chevron Icon
Food Sensitivity Testing Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Span
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Greiwe?

    Feb 19, 2017
    I couldn't ask for a more attentive doctor.
    Diane Jones in Cincinnati, Ohio — Feb 19, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Justin Greiwe, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Justin Greiwe, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Greiwe to family and friends

    Dr. Greiwe's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Greiwe

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Justin Greiwe, MD.

    About Dr. Justin Greiwe, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942444807
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Rainbow Babies/Chldns Hosp-Case West Res
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Med Coll Of Ohio
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Notre Dame
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Justin Greiwe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greiwe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Greiwe has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Greiwe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Greiwe works at Bernstein Allergy Group in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Dr. Greiwe’s profile.

    Dr. Greiwe has seen patients for Hives, Nasopharyngitis and Angioedema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greiwe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Greiwe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greiwe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greiwe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greiwe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Justin Greiwe, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.