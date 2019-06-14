Dr. Justin Green, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Green is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Green, DPM
Overview
Dr. Justin Green, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New Iberia, LA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from SCHOOL OF THE ART INSTITUTE OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Iberia Medical Center.
Dr. Green works at
Locations
Iberia Foot Specialists LLC2309 E Main St Ste 201, New Iberia, LA 70560 Directions (337) 364-8878
Hospital Affiliations
- Iberia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been going to Dr. Green for over a year, I trust him and like him as a person.
About Dr. Justin Green, DPM
- Podiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1124027644
Education & Certifications
- SCHOOL OF THE ART INSTITUTE OF CHICAGO
