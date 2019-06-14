Overview

Dr. Justin Green, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New Iberia, LA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from SCHOOL OF THE ART INSTITUTE OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Iberia Medical Center.



Dr. Green works at Iberia Foot Specialists LLC in New Iberia, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.