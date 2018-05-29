See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Tupelo, MS
Dr. Justin Graff, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Justin Graff, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Tupelo, MS. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Mississippi Health Services.

Dr. Graff works at North Mississippi Pain Management Center LLC in Tupelo, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Myasthenia Gravis, Sleep Apnea and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    North Mississippi Pain Management Center LLC
    4381 S Eason Blvd, Tupelo, MS 38801
    Southern Care Tupelo
    408 Council Cir Ste B, Tupelo, MS 38801

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Mississippi Health Services

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Myasthenia Gravis
Sleep Apnea
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Myasthenia Gravis
Sleep Apnea
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders
Bell's Palsy
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Diplopia
Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Gait Abnormality
Myoclonus
Parkinson's Disease
Seizure Disorders
Sleep Study
Stroke
Syncope
Tremor
Vertigo
Anterior Horn Disease
Cerebrovascular Disease
EMG (Electromyography)
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Myelopathy
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Nystagmus
Optic Neuritis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
    May 29, 2018
    Very thorough!!! Will work to get to your problem! Never have had urgent need for appointment. (Below)
    Norma in Calhoun City — May 29, 2018
    About Dr. Justin Graff, MD

    Clinical Neurophysiology
    17 years of experience
    English
    1427041664
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

