Dr. Graff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Justin Graff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Justin Graff, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Tupelo, MS. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Mississippi Health Services.
Locations
North Mississippi Pain Management Center LLC4381 S Eason Blvd, Tupelo, MS 38801 Directions (662) 377-3008
Southern Care Tupelo408 Council Cir Ste B, Tupelo, MS 38801 Directions (662) 377-3008
Hospital Affiliations
- North Mississippi Health Services
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough!!! Will work to get to your problem! Never have had urgent need for appointment. (Below)
About Dr. Justin Graff, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Graff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Graff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Graff has seen patients for Myasthenia Gravis, Sleep Apnea and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Graff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Graff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.