Dr. Justin Gottlieb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gottlieb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Gottlieb, MD
Overview
Dr. Justin Gottlieb, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UW Health University Hospital.
Dr. Gottlieb works at
Locations
-
1
University of Wisconsin Medical Foundation7019 Rote Rd Ste 101, Rockford, IL 61107 Directions (815) 399-1141
-
2
Diabetes Renal Geriatrics Clinics2880 University Ave # 3, Madison, WI 53705 Directions (608) 263-7171
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Health University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gottlieb?
Took care of me when my eye was falling a part during a pandemic. Thank you just isn’t enough! Here’s 5 starts from the bottom of my ??
About Dr. Justin Gottlieb, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1164498697
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health|Pacific Presby Med Center|University Of Mi Hosps And Health Ctrs
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gottlieb has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gottlieb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gottlieb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gottlieb works at
Dr. Gottlieb has seen patients for Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Macular Hole and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gottlieb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gottlieb. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gottlieb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gottlieb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gottlieb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.