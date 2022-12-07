See All Otolaryngologists in New York, NY
Dr. Justin Golub, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
5 (17)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Justin Golub, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Golub works at CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Perforated Eardrum, Dizziness and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion
    180 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Perforated Eardrum
Dizziness
Vertigo
Perforated Eardrum
Dizziness
Vertigo

Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cochlear Implant Insertion Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bone Anchored Hearing Aid Implant Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Device Implantation and Extraction Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ear Surgery Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Surgery Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Nerve Damage Chevron Icon
Facial Nerve Repair Chevron Icon
Gamma Knife Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Glomus Tympanicum Tumor Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hemifacial Spasm Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Implantable Hearing Device Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Mastoidectomy Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Disease and Disorders Chevron Icon
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Paraganglioma Chevron Icon
Pediatric Cholesteatomas Chevron Icon
Pediatric Cochlear Implants Chevron Icon
Pediatric Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Skull Base Tumor Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stapedectomy Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Therapeutic Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • Vytra Health Plans
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 07, 2022
    I visited with Dr. Golub after waiting two months for my appointment. He was a total gentleman. He not only spoke but he LISTENED and he HEARD me!! How refreshing for a young doctor not to be arrogant, self indulgent or entitled. He appeared sincere, genuine, caring, interested and in no way rushed. He was conscious to speak in a manner that enabled me to digest what he was saying and didn’t make me feel small for asking questions. I would absolutely recommend Dr. Golub even if it requires a wait to get an appointment.
    — Dec 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Justin Golub, MD
    About Dr. Justin Golub, MD

    Specialties
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629261532
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
    Residency
    • University Of Washington Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • EMORY UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Justin Golub, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Golub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Golub has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Golub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Golub works at CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Golub’s profile.

    Dr. Golub has seen patients for Perforated Eardrum, Dizziness and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Golub on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Golub. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Golub.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Golub, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Golub appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

