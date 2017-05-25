Dr. Justin Goldfarb, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldfarb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Goldfarb, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Justin Goldfarb, DO is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center, Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center and HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.
Dr. Goldfarb works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Arizona Center for Cancer Care5750 W Thunderbird Rd Ste C300, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (602) 938-2848
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Banner Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Maricopa Health Plan
- MercyCare Health Plans
- MultiPlan
- Phoenix Health Plan
- SCAN Health Plan
- Tricare
- Triwest
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goldfarb?
Dr. Goldfarb is as knowledgeable, caring, personable and as friendly as they come. I am very pleased with Dr. Goldfarb and all areas of treatment. I couldn't ask for a warmer, more attentive physician.
About Dr. Justin Goldfarb, DO
- Hematology & Oncology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1215152723
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Rush University Medical Center
- Midwestern University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldfarb has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldfarb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldfarb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldfarb works at
Dr. Goldfarb has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldfarb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldfarb. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldfarb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldfarb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldfarb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.