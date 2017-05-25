Overview

Dr. Justin Goldfarb, DO is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center, Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center and HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.



Dr. Goldfarb works at Arizona Center for Cancer Care in Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.