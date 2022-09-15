Dr. Garzone has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Justin Garzone, MD
Overview
Dr. Justin Garzone, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC.
Dr. Garzone works at
Locations
David C Apple MD LLC180 Wingo Way Ste 201, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 303-9825
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garzone?
This is a Doctor who cares about your problems. He listens and waits until I am finished explaining my concerns and doesn't interrupt me like most doctors do. He is extremely thorough, kind and funny and gets to the root of the issue. I strongly recommend him! Amazing Doctor!
About Dr. Justin Garzone, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1770806804
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garzone accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garzone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garzone works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Garzone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garzone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garzone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garzone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.