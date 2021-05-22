Dr. Justin Friedlander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedlander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Friedlander, MD
Overview
Dr. Justin Friedlander, MD is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They completed their fellowship with Parkland Memorial Hospital
Locations
Mossrehab Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia1200 W Tabor Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Directions (215) 456-4730
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Montgomery
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent physician who managed my kidney stone which needed surgery.
About Dr. Justin Friedlander, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1275797144
Education & Certifications
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- Urology
