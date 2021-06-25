See All Podiatrists in Valencia, CA
Podiatry
Overview

Dr. Justin Franson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Valencia, CA. They graduated from Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

Dr. Franson works at University Foot and Ankle Institute in Valencia, CA with other offices in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University Foot and Ankle Institute
    27421 Tourney Rd Ste 200, Valencia, CA 91355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    University Foot and Ankle Institute
    26357 McBean Pkwy Ste 250, Valencia, CA 91355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 260-1180
  3. 3
    Univ. Foot and Ankle Institute A Podiatric Surgical Center
    2121 Wilshire Blvd Ste 101, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 828-0011

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Genetic Predisposition to Migraine With or Without Aura Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Injection Chevron Icon
Kidney Damage - Amyl Alcohol Chevron Icon
Machado-Joseph Disease Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation, X-Linked Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Motion Picture Industry Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 25, 2021
    Dr Franson is AMAZING! I have a difficult situation and many doctors do the minimum - not Dr Franson. He really knows his stuff and respects my desire to be as active as possible. If I could give him 10 stars for the relief he's given me I would!!!!
    Olivia — Jun 25, 2021
    About Dr. Justin Franson, DPM

    Podiatry
    English, French and Spanish
    1215946157
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Olive View-UCLA Medical Center
    Medical Education
    Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    Brigham Young University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Justin Franson, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Franson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Franson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Franson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Franson has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Franson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Franson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Franson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Franson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Franson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

