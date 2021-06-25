Overview

Dr. Justin Franson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Valencia, CA. They graduated from Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.



Dr. Franson works at University Foot and Ankle Institute in Valencia, CA with other offices in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.