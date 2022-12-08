Dr. Justin Fox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Fox, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Justin Fox, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Hamilton, NJ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED|New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton and Saint Francis Medical Center.
Locations
Hamilton Office2073 Klockner Rd, Hamilton, NJ 08690 Directions (609) 322-7382Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
The Heart Center at Hamilton1262b Whitehorse Hamilton Square Rd, Hamilton, NJ 08690 Directions (609) 322-7249Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Lawrenceville Office3100 Princeton 3 Fl Ste Pike Bldg 4, Lawrence Township, NJ 08648 Directions (609) 322-7785Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My first visit with Dr Fox and staff was a complete joy. All very professional and courteous and at the same time very friendly. His nurses and assistants were wonderful and knowledgeable. I never felt rushed. Each one I had to deal with, including the doctor, took their time and made sure that I had the opportunity to say what I felt i needed to say. The atmosphere in the office was kind and warm. I am very happy that I have chosen them to be my caretakers.
About Dr. Justin Fox, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School|McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern Unversity|McGaw Medical Center of Nothwestern University
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr|New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED|New York University School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Fox has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Fox using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Fox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fox has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
87 patients have reviewed Dr. Fox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fox.
