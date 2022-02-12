Dr. Justin Fontenot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fontenot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Fontenot, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner St. Martin Hospital, Opelousas General Health System and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Lafayette Arthritis & Endocrine Clinic4212 W Congress St Ste 2300A, Lafayette, LA 70506 Directions (337) 237-7801
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Ochsner St. Martin Hospital
- Opelousas General Health System
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Fontenot and his staff have helped me to bring my A1C numbers from 12.5 to 5.8. They are so thorough and methodical in treating diabetes. Highly recommend.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1881790632
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
Dr. Fontenot has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fontenot on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
