Dr. Justin Fleming, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.5 (87)
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Justin Fleming, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Temple University|Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset and Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.

Dr. Fleming works at University Orthopaedic Associates, LLC in Somerset, NJ with other offices in Langhorne, PA and Wall Township, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Fracture and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University Orthopaedic Associates - Somerset
    2 Worlds Fair Dr Ste 111, Somerset, NJ 08873
  2. 2
    JHNE Advanced Practice Providers
    380 N Oxford Valley Rd, Langhorne, PA 19047
  3. 3
    University Orthopaedic Associates
    4810 Belmar Blvd, Wall Township, NJ 07753

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 87 ratings
Patient Ratings (87)
5 Star
(73)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(5)
2 Star
(4)
1 Star
(4)
Dec 03, 2022
My superhero. There aren't enough stars to give him. After my total anlke replacement surgery, I am pain free for the first time in many years. My quality of life has greatly improved. I would highly recommend him.
Wendy — Dec 03, 2022
Photo: Dr. Justin Fleming, DPM
About Dr. Justin Fleming, DPM

  Podiatric Surgery
  23 years of experience
  English
  1043319122
Education & Certifications

  Emory Northlake Regional Medical Center|Martin Army Hosp|Northlake Regional Medical Center
  Temple University|Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine
  Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Fleming has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Fleming has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Fleming has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Fracture and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fleming on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

87 patients have reviewed Dr. Fleming. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fleming.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fleming, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fleming appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

