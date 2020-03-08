Overview

Dr. Justin Fernandes, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Fernandes works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA with other offices in Beverly, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.