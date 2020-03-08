Dr. Justin Fernandes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernandes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Fernandes, MD
Overview
Dr. Justin Fernandes, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (978) 712-1575
-
2
Beverly M. Shafer, M.D., PC900 Cummings Ctr Ste 112W, Beverly, MA 01915 Directions (978) 927-8844
Hospital Affiliations
- Beverly Hospital
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am absolutely thrilled with the care I received from Dr. Fernandes! My breast reduction surgery and the aftercare was top notch and I highly recommend his services. I have no more back, neck and shoulder discomfort and feel confident and comfortable in my appearance. My surgery was in July, 2019 and as I write this on March 7, 2020 I'm still as excited about my results!
About Dr. Justin Fernandes, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
- Plastic Surgery
