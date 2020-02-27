Dr. Justin Favaro, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Favaro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Favaro, PHD
Overview
Dr. Justin Favaro, PHD is a Hematology Specialist in Charlotte, NC.
Dr. Favaro works at
Locations
-
1
Carolina Medical Associates7108 Pineville Matthews Rd Ste 102, Charlotte, NC 28226 Directions (704) 342-1900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
-
2
Novant Health Brain and Spine Surgery2711 Randolph Rd Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 342-1900
-
3
Oncology Specialists of Charlotte PA2630 E 7th St Ste 210, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 342-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Spartanburg Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Favaro?
Amazing! Dr. Favaro is very patient centric , follows the science and very thorough. He brings his A game everyday!
About Dr. Justin Favaro, PHD
- Hematology
- English
- 1053365320
Education & Certifications
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Favaro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Favaro accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Favaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Favaro works at
Dr. Favaro has seen patients for Anemia, Sickle Cell Disease and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Favaro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Favaro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Favaro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Favaro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Favaro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.