Overview

Dr. Justin Fanning, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine|University of Kansas School of Medicine (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital, North Ottawa Community Health System and Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital.



Dr. Fanning works at SHMG Cardiothoracic Surgery - Meijer Heart Center in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Aortic Dissection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.