Overview

Dr. Justin Fang, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center and Holy Cross Germantown Hospital.



Dr. Fang works at Chesapeake Urology Associates in Rockville, MD with other offices in Silver Spring, MD, Potomac, MD and Gaithersburg, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.