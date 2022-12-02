Dr. Justin Dumont, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dumont is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Dumont, DO
Overview
Dr. Justin Dumont, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They graduated from Edward Via Carolinas College of Osteopathic Med and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center, Chippenham Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.
Locations
St. Francis13801 St Francis Blvd Ste 200, Midlothian, VA 23114 Directions (804) 379-2414Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Chippenham1115 Boulders Pkwy Ste 100, North Chesterfield, VA 23225 Directions (703) 810-5223Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center
- Chippenham Hospital
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring & attentive.
About Dr. Justin Dumont, DO
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center / Presbyterian
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Mercy Hospital
- Edward Via Carolinas College of Osteopathic Med
- Houghton College
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dumont has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dumont accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dumont has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Dumont. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dumont.
