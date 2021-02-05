See All Ophthalmologists in Encino, CA
Ophthalmology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Justin Dredge, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Encino, CA. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook.

Dr. Dredge works at Colvard-Kandavel Eye Center in Encino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Los Angeles Institute for Ophthalmic Surgery
    5363 Balboa Blvd Ste 545, Encino, CA 91316 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 906-2929

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening

Treatment frequency



Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 05, 2021
    I highly recommend Dr. Justin Dredge for Glaucoma and Cataract consultation and treatments. I was diagnosed with a complicated Uveitic Cataract and Glaucoma. An imminent surgery was needed. Before that, I was advised to take some prescription drops to remedy the eye pressure. The drops did help in easing the eye pain and pressure which I usually experience late in the afternoon or evening after a tiring day. When I was ready, some pre-operation procedures were performed. He employed the use of three technological instruments and was determined to get the correct measurements of my eye. He told me all the necessary information and precautions I needed to take before the actual operation. Even mentioning the realistic probabilities that there are complications depending on how my eye reacts. The operation was smooth and almost no pain. It was blurry on the first day but it was clearer already. Eventually, it became back as normal. Feels so great to have my vision back!
    RJ, Los Angeles — Feb 05, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Justin Dredge, MD
    About Dr. Justin Dredge, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780069294
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
