Dr. Justin Donovan, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Justin Donovan, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Oradell, NJ.
Dr. Donovan works at
Locations
New Jersey Foot and Ankle Center680 Kinderkamack Rd Ste 204, Oradell, NJ 07649 Directions (201) 261-9445Monday10:00am - 6:45pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:45pmThursday10:00am - 6:45pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturday8:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Justin Donovan, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1831570159
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Donovan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Donovan has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Sprain and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Donovan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Donovan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donovan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donovan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donovan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.