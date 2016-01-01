See All Podiatrists in Oradell, NJ
Dr. Justin Donovan, DPM

Podiatry
5 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Justin Donovan, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Oradell, NJ. 

Dr. Donovan works at New Jersey Foot & Ankle Center in Oradell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Sprain and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New Jersey Foot and Ankle Center
    680 Kinderkamack Rd Ste 204, Oradell, NJ 07649 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 261-9445
    Monday
    10:00am - 6:45pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:45pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 6:45pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Sprain
Achilles Tendinitis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Justin Donovan, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831570159
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donovan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Donovan works at New Jersey Foot & Ankle Center in Oradell, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Donovan’s profile.

    Dr. Donovan has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Sprain and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Donovan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Donovan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donovan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donovan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donovan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

