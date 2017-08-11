Dr. Dominick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Justin Dominick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Justin Dominick, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Dominick works at
Locations
Sharp Rees-stealy Medical Group Inc16899 W Bernardo Dr, San Diego, CA 92127 Directions (858) 521-2222
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dominick is extremely through, kind, compassionate, and a great doctor. He goes the extra mile for his patients. He is a great neurologist. If you need a neurologist, I definitely recommend him.
About Dr. Justin Dominick, MD
- Neurology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1669497038
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dominick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dominick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Dominick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dominick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dominick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dominick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.