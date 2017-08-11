See All Neurologists in San Diego, CA
Dr. Justin Dominick, MD

Neurology
4.5 (11)
Call for new patient details
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Justin Dominick, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Dominick works at Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo in San Diego, CA.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sharp Rees-stealy Medical Group Inc
    16899 W Bernardo Dr, San Diego, CA 92127 (858) 521-2222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Sharp Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Treatment frequency



All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sharp Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Aug 11, 2017
    Dr. Dominick is extremely through, kind, compassionate, and a great doctor. He goes the extra mile for his patients. He is a great neurologist. If you need a neurologist, I definitely recommend him.
    Bradley O in Northridge, CA — Aug 11, 2017
    About Dr. Justin Dominick, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669497038
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dominick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dominick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dominick works at Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Dominick’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Dominick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dominick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dominick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dominick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

