Dr. Justin Dixon, MD
Overview
Dr. Justin Dixon, MD is an Urology Specialist in Ashland, KY. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center and Kings Daughters Medical Center Ohio.
Locations
Bluegrass Urology336 29th St Ste 101, Ashland, KY 41101 Directions (606) 324-4404Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- King's Daughters Medical Center
- Kings Daughters Medical Center Ohio
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Justin Dixon with a very embarrassing genital issue. As soon as I met him, I was put at ease. He has the best bedside manner of any doctor I have ever had any dealings with. It was like discussing my issue with a close friend. After discussion, it was decided that a circumcision was the best option. The procedure was done under local anesthesia and was no worse than a trip to the dentist. The outcome looks great! He does great work! Highly recommend!
About Dr. Justin Dixon, MD
- Urology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dixon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dixon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dixon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Dixon has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dixon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Dixon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dixon.
