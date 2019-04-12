Overview

Dr. Justin Dixon, MD is an Urology Specialist in Ashland, KY. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center and Kings Daughters Medical Center Ohio.



Dr. Dixon works at Bluegrass Urology in Ashland, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.