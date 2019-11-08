Dr. Justin Digby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Digby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Digby, MD
Overview
Dr. Justin Digby, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Elizabethton, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Sycamore Shoals Hospital.
Locations
Sycamore Shoals Gero-psych1501 W Elk Ave, Elizabethton, TN 37643 Directions (423) 542-1347
Msmg General Surgery - Elk Ave1497 W Elk Ave Ste 10, Elizabethton, TN 37643 Directions (423) 542-7440
Hospital Affiliations
- Sycamore Shoals Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Digby is very caring and was attentive with my concerns during my consultation and before surgery. I definitely recommend him if surgery is needed!
About Dr. Justin Digby, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1760435937
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Digby has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Digby accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Digby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Digby. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Digby.
