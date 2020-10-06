Overview

Dr. Justin Dexter, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Liverpool, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Oswego Hospital.



Dr. Dexter works at Eye Surgeons of CNY in Liverpool, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.