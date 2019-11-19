Dr. Justin Delange, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delange is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Delange, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Justin Delange, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Flagstaff, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIV AZ COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Flagstaff Medical Center.
Dr. Delange works at
Locations
Flagstaff Medical Center1200 N Beaver St, Flagstaff, AZ 86001 Directions (928) 773-2222
Flagstaff Medical Center Neurology1215 N Beaver St Ste 203, Flagstaff, AZ 86001 Directions (928) 214-2621
Hospital Affiliations
- Flagstaff Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. DeLange is very knowledgeable, patient, kind, and on time. I had become accustomed to waiting for other doctors then feeling rushed; that does not happen with his office.
About Dr. Justin Delange, DO
- Neurology
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic (Minnesota)
- University Of Texas Health Sciences Center (Houston)
- MIDWESTERN UNIV AZ COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Neurology
