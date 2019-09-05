Overview

Dr. Justin Crop, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in American Fork, UT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med|A.T. Still University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital, American Fork Hospital and Jordan Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Crop works at Premier Family Medical - American Fork in American Fork, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.