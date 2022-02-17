See All Urologists in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Justin Cox, MD

Urology
3.3 (36)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Justin Cox, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They completed their residency with University Of Cincinnati Hospital

Dr. Cox works at The Christ Hospital Physicians in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Hydronephrosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mayfield Neurological Inst Inc
    Mayfield Neurological Inst Inc
2123 Auburn Ave Ste 441, Cincinnati, OH 45219
(513) 721-7373

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Christ Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Incontinence
Hydronephrosis
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Incontinence
Hydronephrosis

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Incontinence
Hydronephrosis
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Chronic Prostatitis
Interstitial Cystitis
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostatitis
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Overactive Bladder
Prostate Cancer
Balanoposthitis
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Diverticulum
Bladder Stones
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Hydrocele
Hypogonadism
Kidney Cancer
Kidney Stones
Neurogenic Bladder
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion
Phimosis
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cyst
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Testicular Dysfunction
Ureteral Stones
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Urethral Stricture
Urinary Hesitancy
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Atrophic Vaginitis
Bedwetting
Bladder Atony
Bladder Diseases
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia)
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
End-Stage Renal Disease
Epididymitis
Erectile Dysfunction
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypospadias
Kidney Disease
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Orchitis
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Penile Cancer
Penile Implants
Peyronie's Disease
Priapism
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostatic Abscess
Sleep Disorders
Spermatocele
Urinary Bladder Reconstruction With Robotic Assistance
Urinary Disorders
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Varicocele
Vesicoureteral Reflux
Yeast Infections
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Feb 17, 2022
    Excellent doctor and highly skilled robotic assisted laparoscopic surgeon. I had prostate cancer and Dr Cox removed the tumorous prostate from my body. He did a great job. Contrary to what some other reviews say, the office staff is competent and friendly. The practice is easy to contact and responds quickly to messages. Dr. Cox has an engaging personality, takes time to talk you on a down to earth level and makes things easy to understand. My wife and I both liked him immediately. The Christ Hospital Health Network is the best in the region in my opinion. And they have the best physicians. I would recommend Dr. Cox to anyone that needs a Urologist.
    Jones — Feb 17, 2022
    About Dr. Justin Cox, MD

    Specialties
    Urology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1093904823
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    University Of Cincinnati Hospital
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    Urology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Justin Cox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cox has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cox works at The Christ Hospital Physicians in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Dr. Cox’s profile.

    Dr. Cox has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Hydronephrosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Cox. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cox.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

