Dr. Justin Cooper, DO
Dr. Justin Cooper, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Fife, WA.
Mvp Physical Therapy Inc.502 54th Ave E, Fife, WA 98424 Directions
My visit was fine. Hard to argue with MRI. Explained a certain drug and the therapeutic level of said drug. Was more than attentive during the visit. Wasn’t thrilled about having to get surgery, but he’s the 3rd Dr that said this was the only fix is by having the surgery. This is a LnI claim and he is more than accommodating in the questions I asked. Appointment wasn’t hurried, he listened and responded , I feel totally comfortable recommending him.
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- Male
- 1699898601
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Dr. Cooper has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cooper using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooper. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooper.
