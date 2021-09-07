See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Fife, WA
Dr. Justin Cooper, DO

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
2.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Justin Cooper, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Fife, WA. 

Dr. Cooper works at Multicare Patience of Occupational Care Center in Fife, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mvp Physical Therapy Inc.
    502 54th Ave E, Fife, WA 98424

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Arthritis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Arthritis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews

2.7
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(7)
Sep 07, 2021
Jim May Mileski — Sep 07, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Justin Cooper, DO

  Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
  English
  Male
  1699898601
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  St. Joseph Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Justin Cooper, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Cooper has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Cooper works at Multicare Patience of Occupational Care Center in Fife, WA. View the full address on Dr. Cooper’s profile.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooper. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooper.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cooper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cooper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

