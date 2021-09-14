Overview

Dr. Justin Cohen, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Oncology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Northwestern University Medical School and is affiliated with Boone Memorial Hospital, Braxton County Memorial Hospital, CAMC General Hospital, CAMC Memorial Hospital, CAMC Women and Children's Hospital, Jackson General Hospital and Roane General Hospital.



Dr. Cohen works at CAMC Cancer Center in Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Nausea, Bleeding Disorders and Pancytopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.