Dr. Justin Cohen, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Justin Cohen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Monroe Township, NJ. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1600 Perrineville Rd Ste 24, Monroe Township, NJ 08831 Directions (609) 655-8200
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have taken 2 of my boys to him at different times. Both had ingrown nails. Dr was very attentive and handled their problems right away and no complications.
About Dr. Justin Cohen, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1346671591
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
