Ophthalmology
Accepting new patients
Dr. Justin Coco, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Olympia Fields, IL. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Coco works at Franciscan St. James Health Family Care Center of Olympia Fields in Olympia Fields, IL with other offices in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Franciscan Saint James Health Olympia Fields Campus
    20201 Crawford Ave, Olympia Fields, IL 60461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 747-4000
    Monday
    12:45am - 8:00am
    Tuesday
    12:45am - 8:00am
    Wednesday
    12:45am - 8:00am
    Thursday
    12:45am - 8:00am
    Friday
    12:45am - 8:00am
    Saturday
    12:45am - 8:00am
    Sunday
    12:45am - 8:00am
    Hines-sight
    2480 S Downing St Ste G30, Denver, CO 80210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 777-3277

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Ocular Surface Reconstruction
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 20, 2022
    Dr. Coco was patient and very thorough with me. His staff was kind and friendly. I was seen quickly. I would recommend him. I have seen many other physicians and optometrist. His office is the best. He gave me all the options for care.
    Dianne — Jun 20, 2022
    About Dr. Justin Coco, DO

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1265554729
    Education & Certifications

    • DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Justin Coco, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Coco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Coco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Coco has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Coco. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

