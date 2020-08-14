Overview

Dr. Justin Clark, MD is a Dermatologist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.



Dr. Clark works at Lubbock Dermatology in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Rash and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.