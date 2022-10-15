Overview

Dr. Justin Clark, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's, Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial, Spectrum Health Pennock, Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.



Dr. Clark works at Great Lakes Neurosurgical Associates GR Mi in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.