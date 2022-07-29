Overview

Dr. Justin Clark, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Crestview, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital.



Dr. Clark works at All Seasons Allergy/Asthma Ctr in Crestview, FL with other offices in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like All Types of Food Poisoning along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.