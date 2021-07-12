Dr. Justin Clark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Clark, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Justin Clark, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine|Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine|Northwestern University and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
Dr. Clark is knowledgeable and genuinely cares about his patients.
About Dr. Justin Clark, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1215132410
- Duke University|Duke University Medical Center
- University of Hawai'i|University Of Hawaii|University Of Hawaii School Of Medicine Integrated Surgical Residency
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine|Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine|Northwestern University
- General Surgery
