Overview

Dr. Justin Chura, MD is an Obstetric & Gynecologic Pathology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Centers of America® (CTCA), Philadelphia and CTCA Atlanta.



Dr. Chura works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Philadelphia in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.