Dr. Justin Chura, MD

Obstetric & Gynecologic Pathology
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Justin Chura, MD is an Obstetric & Gynecologic Pathology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Centers of America® (CTCA), Philadelphia and CTCA Atlanta.

Dr. Chura works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Philadelphia in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Philadelphia
    Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Philadelphia
1331 E Wyoming Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19124

  • Cancer Treatment Centers of America® (CTCA), Philadelphia
  • CTCA Atlanta

Gynecologic Cancer
Peritoneal Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Gynecologic Cancer
Peritoneal Cancer
Secondary Malignancies

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 19, 2022
    Dr. Chura performed a robotic hysterectomy on me two days ago, and I feel great! My daughter-in-law, who is a department supervisor in Radiation Oncology, recommended him, and I’m so glad I followed her advice. Dr. Chura is knowledgeable, current with latest medical news and procedures, honest, sincere and optimistic. He patiently answered my many questions and was very reassuring. Definitely one of Crozer’s Crown Jewels. I give him five stars!
    Theresa Peters — Feb 19, 2022
    About Dr. Justin Chura, MD

    • Obstetric & Gynecologic Pathology
    • English
    • 1518033125
    Medical Education
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
