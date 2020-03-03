Dr. Justin Chandler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chandler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Chandler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Justin Chandler, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Independence, MO. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine.
Dr. Chandler works at
Locations
-
1
Midwest Neurology Physicians19550 E 39th St S Ste 200, Independence, MO 64057 Directions (816) 350-4200Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chandler?
Dr Chandler treated my husband who had a stroke. He lead the medical team assigned to my husband’s hospital stay. He was extremely knowledgeable, utilizing diagrams and technology to make sure we understood his findings and treatment plan. He was especially patient with NUMEROUS QUESTIONS from concerned family members. I would wholeheartedly recommend him as an outstanding vascular neurologist.
About Dr. Justin Chandler, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1750657599
Education & Certifications
- University Of Rochester Medical Center
- University of Rochester School of Medicine
- University of Rochester School of Medicine
- University Of Utah School Of Medicine
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chandler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chandler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chandler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chandler works at
Dr. Chandler has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chandler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Chandler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chandler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chandler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chandler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.