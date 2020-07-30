Overview

Dr. Justin Chan, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Alhambra, CA. They completed their residency with Presby Intercomm Hospital



Dr. Chan works at AMG Medical Group in Alhambra, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Bronchitis, Acute Pharyngitis and Pharyngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.