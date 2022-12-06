Overview

Dr. Justin Cashman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center and UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.



Dr. Cashman works at Performance Orthopedics, Annapolis, MD in Annapolis, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.