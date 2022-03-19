Dr. Caplan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Justin Caplan, MD
Overview
Dr. Justin Caplan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD.
Dr. Caplan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Johns Hopkins Children's Center1800 Orleans St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 955-6405Wednesday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Caplan?
Dr. Cap is one of the best surgeons, doctors, and persons ever. His skillset is top notch and his bedside manner is second to none. I pray God's best on him and his family.
About Dr. Justin Caplan, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1124277272
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Caplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caplan works at
Dr. Caplan has seen patients for Aneurysm, Cerebrovascular Disease and Brain Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caplan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Caplan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caplan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caplan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caplan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.