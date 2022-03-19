See All Neurosurgeons in Baltimore, MD
Dr. Justin Caplan, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (4)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Justin Caplan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. 

Dr. Caplan works at The Johns Hopkins Hospital (Main Entrance) in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Cerebrovascular Disease and Brain Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Johns Hopkins Children's Center
    1800 Orleans St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 955-6405
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aneurysm
Cerebrovascular Disease
Brain Aneurysm
Treatment frequency



Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Repair Intracranial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 19, 2022
    Dr. Cap is one of the best surgeons, doctors, and persons ever. His skillset is top notch and his bedside manner is second to none. I pray God's best on him and his family.
    Mar 19, 2022
    About Dr. Justin Caplan, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124277272
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Caplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Caplan works at The Johns Hopkins Hospital (Main Entrance) in Baltimore, MD. View the full address on Dr. Caplan’s profile.

    Dr. Caplan has seen patients for Aneurysm, Cerebrovascular Disease and Brain Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caplan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Caplan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caplan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caplan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caplan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

