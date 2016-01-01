Dr. Justin Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Brown, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Justin Brown, MD is a dermatologist in Verona, NJ. He currently practices at Dermatology Group and is affiliated with Christ Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
Dermatology Group60 Pompton Ave, Verona, NJ 07044 Directions (973) 571-2121
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Devon Health
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Justin Brown, MD
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1740375310
Education & Certifications
- University of Hawaii John A. Burns School of Medicine
- UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Admitting Hospitals
- Christ Hospital
- Clara Maass Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Brown?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Acne, Ringworm and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brown speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.